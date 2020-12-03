General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Akufo-Addo’s bribery allegation: Lack of criticism from observers sickening – Fifi Kwetey

Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Fifi Kwetey

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Fifi Kwetey, has expressed disquiet about the hypocrisy that has festered under this regime.



He contends that the latest evidence of corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration is sickening but nobody seems to utter a word about it.



Commenting on claims that President Akufo-Addo has received a $40,000 bribe, Mr. Kwetey remarked that there was a “plague of hypocrisy presiding over Ghana” because of the lack of criticism from observers.



“Can you imagine if President Rawlings were caught on tape receiving $40,000 in bribes? Can you imagine what would happen in this country… Can you imagine if President Mahama was caught on tape receiving a $40,000 bribe?”



The money was purportedly given to the President by Adjei Bawuah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, on behalf of the Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass, to allegedly save the latter’s job.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied the claims saying the alleged transaction happened in 2016 when a party supporter donated the funds to support the NPP campaign.



The governing party has also threatened to sue media houses that have televised the video purporting to show President Akufo-Addo receiving the bribe of $40,000.

