Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo’s attitude not good for national policy – Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otukunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has said the conduct of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in office makes a strong case for the drafting of an entrenched national development policy that will bind all governments to finish uncompleted projects of their predecessors.



He said this government has failed to continue implementing the good projects instituted by the previous NDC administration, and further described this situation as unfortunate.



He told Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day Thursday, August 27 that the lack of continuity for projects of successive governments is costing the country huge sums of money.



Mr Otokunor further revealed that the NDC has always been in favour of such a document that will bind all governments irrespective of their political ideologies to continue the projects of their predecessor.



“A national plan that would be grounded in the directive principles of state policies would help every government to proceed very critical important projects identified in national plan so that governments that will come won’t abandon the projects started by the previous government.



“Unfortunately, President Akufo-Addo’s conduct in office makes it difficult for such a policy.”



He revealed that since the NDC government left office, some school projects have been left out and some contractors have not been paid.



“An example case is the E-blocks we started about 123 and 47 done. Since we left office these projects have not been completed by the current government, contractors not paid and some left in the bush,” he said.

