Akufo-Addo’s achievements in 2017, 2018 as a result of Mahama’s investment – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa is of the view that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s exploits in 2017, and 2018 were a result of the investments made by the John Dramani Mahama-led administration.



He is of the view that the next government, which will take over from the current government, will certainly need some form of honeymoon to get things right, as Ghana’s economy is currently in shambles.



Franklin Cudjoe expressed these views on social media in reaction to claims that John Dramani Mahama is not ready to be president because he told labour unions he will need some honeymoon to fix the economy.



“Besides, all the things you mentioned Nana Addo did from 2017 to 2018 were mostly the results of NDC’s investments- it was no master stroke of the NPP that it inherited/achieved a 7% growth in 2017 from 3.4% in 2016.



"I would even add some of the growth in 2018 largely owning in part to NDC’s investments- if for nothing at all the NDC ended dumsor in 2016 and made investment in sound policy on managing energy resources,” he said in a post shared via Facebook.



Franklin Cudjoe indicated that the New Patriotic Party government hasn’t made any investments while in office, indicating that all they have done is abuse procurement and highly inflated projects without clear value addition to the economy.



“The reason we were in such calamitous mess from 2022 until we ran to the IMF in an ambulance was due to excessive abuse of procurement inspired and highly inflated projects without clear value addition to the economy, save perhaps free SHS from 2018 to 2020 and the covid-19 exposed the government.”



He added “The office of government machinery for instance became the hub for waste on non-essential staff and projects.



"Imagine that even in 2024 when the government struggled to convince our creditors to extend repayment of our odious debt in order to get just $600m from the IMF the office of Government Machinery has seen its budget ballooned by 100%. Certainly that can’t be cool”.