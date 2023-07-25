Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter to Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation too conclusive – IMANI

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has described President Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter to the resignation of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah ”as too categorical”.



Madam Daapah resigned over going publications that she owns one million dollars and three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis among other expensive items which have been stolen from her house by her house help.





President Akufo-Addo in his acceptance to the resignation of Madam Cecilia Dapaah applauded her for the loyalty in protecting the image of his government.



“I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Monday, IMANI Boss, Franklin Cudjoe slammed the President for rushing to as it were, exonerate his former appointee when investigations into the matter have not been carried out.



“May be, yes, the person had integrity while in office. But this case has not been investigated to establish how the minister came by these huge amounts of money. Yes, it is true that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but the President’s statement should not be this categorical ahead of investigation into the matter. That was wrong.”



Background



Two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are currently facing charges in an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of huge amount of money owned by Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.



The Chronicle Newspaper reports that the theft, which involves millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly occurred at the couple’s residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



Patience and Sarah, the accused, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of theft, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal items from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including various clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister’s husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts. Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, is accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.



All five accused individuals appeared before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.



Of the accused, Sarah has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties required to deposit their Ghana cards with the court’s registrar. It was clarified that the bail conditions are subject to review by the substantive judge, as Judge Susana Ekuful was serving as a relief judge at the time.



Judge Susana Ekuful revealed in her briefing that Patience, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, has been remanded into lawful custody. However, Sarah was granted bail due to being a breastfeeding mother.



According to the prosecution, Patience, also known as Maabena, previously worked as a house assistant for the complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and his wife, Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Sarah, too, was a former house assistant for the couple.



The alleged thefts came to light in June of this year when the complainants reported the incidents to the police after discovering missing cash and personal belongings.



Patience was caught in the act, having opened and entered the couple’s room using a duplicate key. Mr. Kuffour apprehended her upon his return home, as he noticed the room was unlocked and heard unusual noises from inside.



Further investigations revealed the stolen items and money in the possession of Patience and her associates.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.