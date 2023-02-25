Akufo-Addo rescheduled to deliver SONA on March 8

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been rescheduled to address Parliament on the state of the nation on March 8, 2023, instead of February 28 as earlier announced.



Presenting the House’s business statement for the ensuing week, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said: “the message of the state of the nation would not come off as earlier advertised.”



He didn’t give reasons why the address was rescheduled to the chagrin of the Member of Parliament for Tongu North, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



According to him, the delivery of the state of the nation address is the most important constitutional assignment in the current meeting of the lawmaking chamber and must be prioritized.



For him, rescheduling it without any reason is unacceptable.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh, however, disagreed, arguing that the committee’s action, as regards the scheduling of the date, is within the provision of the law, and has not faulted.