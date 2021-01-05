General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Let’s have an open conversation on 'galamsey' – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo says the time has come for the people of Ghana to have an open discussion on the phenomenon of galamsey (illegal small-scale mining).



According to him, Ghanaians must decide whether to allow or not allow galamsey, the illegal mining that leads to the pollution of our water bodies, and the devastation of our landscape.



“As I have said often, the Almighty having blessed us with considerable deposits of precious minerals, there would always be mining in Ghana. Indeed, there has always been mining in Ghana. The problem we have is the use of modern technology that leads to illegal mining methods posing serious dangers to our water bodies and the health of our environment. The pollution of our rivers and water resources has been so acute on occasion that the Ghana Water Company is unable to afford the distilling of water to make for safe drinking.” President Akufo-Addo stated in his address on the State of the Nation in Parliament on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.



He added: “We have to talk about galamsey. We, who are leaders, owe it to the country to take the subject out of the party-political arena, and have an honest conversation about this menace to our future.”



On December 2, 2020, five days to the December 7, 2020 general election, President Akufo-Addo reiterated that his position on illegal small-scale mining popularly knows as galamsey has not changed even if it would cost him the election.



He said he still opposes the practice and does not regret launching a crusade against it.



Addressing residents of Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region as part of his campaign tour of the Region, the President said the government is rolling out a new community mining policy that seeks to protect the environment.



He thus urged those involved in mining not to listen to the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



President Akufo-Addo insisted that Mr. Mahama does not understand government’s plans for improving the activities of galamsey in the country.



“Our forefathers engaged in the activities of mining in a way that didn’t degrade the land because if they had done that, we (current generation) wouldn’t have come to meet the lands, rivers and other resources. So if we are also going to engage in mining activities, we should do it in a way that will preserve same.”



“That is what I said and I still stand by it, and I am not changing my mind on it. We are coming up with policies that will make mining in the country better which is the community mining, which will not collapse the jobs of those involved in it. Don’t listen to someone (Mahama) who knows nothing about what we are doing and is just on a promising spree.”

