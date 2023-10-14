Akufo-Addo receives Star Prize for Diaspora Engagement Promotions

Diasporia News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been awarded the Star Prize for the Black History Makers Award in New York in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the promotion of Diaspora Engagement, Investment, and Cultural Exchanges.



A statement issued by Mr Lambert Donkor, the Media Laison Officer, said the award was presented to President Akufo-Addo during the climax of the Global Africa Forum held at the Dentons Office, New York, United States of America.



This was during a special ceremony held as a sideline event of the 78th UN General Assembly.



The African Union Ambassador to the United States, Hilda Suka–Mafudze, who made the presentation, said the gesture was in furtherance of the partners’ commitment to promoting the 2024 Black History Festival.



It aims to build strong ties to facilitate the exchange of ideas, businesses, and culture amongst other innovations in the diaspora.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, on his part, expressed gratitude to the organisers and pledged that his government would continue to bridge the gap between Ghanaians and their counterparts in the diaspora to foster a solid partnership for development.



He called on investors to take advantage of the Black History Festival platform to drive home business innovations.



Mr Stephen Selasie Asuo, the Executive Coordinator of the Festival and the President of Bureau for International Development, Exchanges and Commerce (BIDEC), said the next Black History Festival and the Black History Makers Awards would be held from February 21 to 25, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, USA.



He, therefore, encouraged governments from the Caribbean, America, and Africa, businesses, institutions, and individuals interested in the Global African Trade Market as well as the rich history and culture to join in celebrating the legacy of the continent that continued to shape the world.



The Global Africa Forum, which was specially curated by the Africa Prosperity Network, Africa-America Institute with contributions from the BIDEC was to inspire outstanding contributions to the promotion of diaspora engagement, investment, and cultural exchanges.



It was attended by dignitaries including the President of the AfriExim Bank, the Secretary General of the AfCFTA, the ministers of Finance, Education, and the Deputy Ministry of Energy of Ghana.