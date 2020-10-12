General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo promises to take care of slain MP’s children

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the family of the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Ekow Quansah Hayford that he will take care of his children following the gruesome murder of their father.



He said this when he paid a visit to the family of the slain lawmaker Monday, October 12 at Mankessim in the Central Region.



Speaking to the family members, party supporters and the people Mankessim, Mr Akufo-Addo also assured that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and be dealt with.



“For as long as I remain in Ghana I will do everything possible to bring those involved this crime to book,” he said, adding that “I have asked the security agencies to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits.”



He added “Ekow Quansah Hayford was a very hard-working Member of Parliament, I had planned to make him a minister in my next government if I win the upcoming elections but unfortunately this development has come in.



“I will take care of the family, especially the window and children, as well am still remains president in this nation.”



“Due to his hard work I had to stop whatever I was doing to visit the family to console you. I promise Iwill be present during his funeral as well”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.