Akufo-Addo passionate about NHIS coverage for mental health - Okoe-Boye

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is passionate about integrating mental health coverage into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Benefit Package, according to Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



During his working visit to the Western-North Region, Dr. Okoe-Boye addressed the Regional Minister and emphasised that plans are well underway to make mental health treatment more affordable by offsetting the cost through the NHIS.











He also highlighted the significant improvement in Claims payments to healthcare service providers, reducing the previous debt to just one month.



He said there was dramatic improvement in claims payments to credentialled healthcare service providers for which reason they have no excuse collecting illegal monies (copayments) from NHIS members at the point of need.





"Presently, we make monthly payments to service providers whose claims have been vetted and approved. On 31 July 2023, we paid additional GHS186 million cedis to our hardworking credentialed healthcare providers, reducing the previous piled up debt just to one month", Dr Okoe-Boye said.



The NHIA's commitment to transparency and accountability was underscored by the launch of the "Sunshine policy," which allows stakeholders to access privileged information about payments made to healthcare facilities through the NHIS website.



"As a result of the rapid claims payments, we launched a platform known as the 'Sunshine policy' to deepen accountability, transparency, and social auditing. Since its launch, suppliers of drugs to healthcare facilities and other stakeholders are able to log onto the NHIS website with privileged access to view payments made to deserving facilities", he added.



Dr. Okoe-Boye further discussed the expansion of the NHIS benefit package, which now includes coverage for Free Elderly Healthcare for individuals aged 70 and above, treatment for four common childhood cancers, and the expensive drug Herceptin for breast cancer treatment.



"The benefit package has successfully been expanded over the years. We have recently added the Free Elderly Healthcare policy for people 70 years and above, the four commonest childhood cancers and a very expensive drug called Herceptin for breast cancer treatment."



The Western-North Regional Minister, Mr. Joojo Rocky Obeng, praised Dr. Okoe-Boye's administration for transforming the NHIS.







Meanwhile, during a visit to the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, Dr. Okoe-Boye called for collective efforts to sustain the NHIS.



"We have a duty to ensure that the NHIS is enlarged, made robust and sustainable. Everybody should get on board and together we can sustain the NHIS."



The Omanhene, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II,



praised the NHIA CEO's transformational leadership and encouraged continued efforts to sustain the NHIS.



The ultimate goal of the NHIA is to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030, and the authority is taking initiatives to contribute to the growth and development of t