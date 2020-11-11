Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Akufo-Addo only dreams about four more years to steal more - Asiedu Nketia

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused President Akufo-Addo of wanting to be retained in power to steal the country’s resources.



He furthered that Akufo-Addo has over the years been insensitive to the plights of Ghanaians.



Asiedu Nketia alleged that the President only focuses on the growth of his family and friends.



Speaking at the party’s 16th weekly press briefing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the NDC general secretary said: “He (Akufo-Addo) doesn’t care about you and me. All our President dreams about is four more years to steal more; four more years to promote cronyism and shady nepotistic deals like the Agyapa deal, and four more years to advance his family’s rape of the nation’s resources.”



Asiedu Nketia also asserted that Akufo-Addo is likely to be a constitutional dictator should he be given a second term to govern the country.



“Nana Addo’s second term will be seen as a constitutional dictatorship because at that point he will need nobody’s vote.”



“Even now that he needs your vote, look at what is happening. Can you imagine if he’s in power for his last term and he doesn’t need to please anybody?” he added.

