General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Akufo-Addo observes swearing-in ceremony of Guinea’s Alpha Condé

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the swearing-in ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Guinean President Alpha Condé in Conakry, capital of Guinea.



Earlier on Monday, December 14, 2020, the President had attended the swearing-in ceremony, in Abidjan, of Alassane Ouattara as President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.



Mr Akufo-Addo left the shores of Accra on the same Monday for Abidjan for the inauguration ceremony.



Mr Ouattara was re-elected for a third term after securing 94.27% of the votes in the Ivorian election on October 31.



The two leading opposition figures in that election called on their supporters to boycott the vote.



On, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo left Abidjan for Guinea, also for the inauguration of President Alpha Condé.



The 82-year-old polled 59.5% of the votes to secure his third term.



Although his opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, contested the result, alleging large-scale fraud, the court ruled in Condé’s favour, declaring him the legitimate winner of the polls.



President Akufo-Addo, from Guinea, has left for London for other engagements.





