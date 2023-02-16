Akufo-Addo must reshuffle Ken Ofori-Atta - Addai-Nimoh punches

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh, flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo to reshuffle Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta in his quest to turn around the country’s economic situation.



According to him, Ken Ofori Atta is the first Finance Minister who has stayed in power for almost eight years, hence the need to change him.



Reshuffling the Finance Minister, Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh also said, will bring satisfaction to the people as it will bring new hopes to them.



Few months ago, a number of the Members of Parliament called for the resignation of Ken Ofori Atta over the economic turmoil of the country.



But in response, the President said sacking Ken Ofori Atta will disrupt the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and maintained him.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh said Ken Ofori Atta was not the only finance expert in the country, adding that there are people who are also capable to handle the economy.



He was of the view that the Minister might be good, however, if things are not going as expected, he should leave office for another person to take over.



Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh was of the view that changing the Finance Minister will also bring new energy to the Government.



“When you are sitting at one place, you do not sit there as though you are the only boss. I have said before that the president must reshuffle.” He has to change Ken Ofori Atta. “If he wants to make him a foreign minister so that when he is traveling, he goes with him, it does not worry anyone,” he said.



He continued that, “You are governing the state to please the people, and if the majority is saying they do not like this, then you do it for them. Sometimes, just the change brings satisfaction.”