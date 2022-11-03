Akufo-Addo must double up his efforts to fighting corruption - Kabila

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to double up his efforts to curbing corruption.



According to him, the President's zeal to nip corruption in the bud has dwindled, hence giving Ghanaians little to no hope that he is committed to the fight.



The former Acting CPP General Secretary, popularly referred to as 'Kabila', made this submission while tackling President Nana Akufo-Addo's nation address on the economy.



Televised on Sunday, October 30, 2022, the President reiterated his commitment to making the lives of Ghanaians better.



"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light. We have gone to the Fund to repair, in the short term, our public finances, and restore our balance of payments, whilst we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy, and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.



"I am able to report to you, my fellow Ghanaians, that the negotiations to secure a strong IMF Programme, which will support the implementation of our Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth and additional funding to support the 2023 Budget and development programme, are at advanced stages, and are going well," he stated.



But Kabila is unenthused by the President's performance against corruption.



"One of the things that the President, today, will admit is that the excitement and the appeal that people got that he will bring a radical approach to fighting corruption, it is missing. We are not seeing it. If the President will step up within his 2-year term left to do something and show that he is taking steps with the fight against corruption, perceived or real, that alone apart from all that he has done will boost everything he is doing," he said while joining the Wednesday's panel on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.



