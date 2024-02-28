Akufo-Addo must admit there is dumsor – Former NPP communication director

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former National Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be transparent and tell Ghanaians that the days of intermittent power supply (dumsor) are back.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo's claim that there is no dumsor is false.



Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Buaben Asamoa, a spokesperson of the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, said that every person in Ghana is experiencing some form of dumsor, including himself.



"The president must admit that there's some dumsor going on because there is. Everybody is experiencing graduated twelve-hour power cuts, including me. Last night, I didn't have power. It's a recurring process.



"He should come out and tell us that there is a difficulty with electricity because we are experiencing dumsor in a very refined manner," he said.



Presenting his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo touted the ability of his government to ensure that there is no dumsor, unlike the John Dramani Mahama administration.



"Mr Speaker, between 2012 and early 2017, there was nothing more demoralising than the phenomenon we called DUMSOR. It was symptomatic of a dysfunctional system, and it caused widespread depression among businesses and households.



"After that experience, my government was determined that dumsor would not be inflicted upon Ghana and Ghanaians under an NPP government, and I am glad to be able to say, so far, so good, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven (7) years, even in the midst of a financial crisis," he said.



