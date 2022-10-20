Akufo-Addo meant no intimidation will push him - EPA boss defends controversial OTEC FM comments

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

The Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu says President Nana Akufo-Addo made no error in his responses to an interview on a Kumasi-based radio station when he recently visited the Ashanti Region.



The President, on OTEC FM, was asked to respond to concerns by some residents in Manso and Kwabre who are said to have pledged to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general elections if he fails to fix their road networks.



“The people of Kwabre and Manso, we know they voted massively for Nana, they have asked me to inform the President that if their roads are not fixed, they will be pained and in 2024, they will vote against the NPP,” the journalist said.



President Nana Addo replied; “No problem, no problem.” He continued: “I am saying people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you, it is because they want you to do things for them, so I understand that.



“There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfil my promises.



“But if it so happens that you decide to vote for the NDC, that is your problem, that is not mine. Nobody will hold your hand to thumbprint for any candidate, the most important thing is that I understand the responsibility and we will deal with it,” he stressed.



The President has been beseiged with criticisms following his response with some people saying he has disrespected the people.



But to the EPA Boss, no one should take offence to the President's statements.



He explained that "the President meant you can voice your concerns. You can ask any questions at all" but "for you to use intimidation against him will not push him".



He promised the people of the Ashanti Region that President will complete their developmental projects.