Akufo-Addo-led administration better than Mahama’s – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated it has superior record, especially under president Nana Akufo-Addo over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The ruling party said the opposition comes nowhere near its record, especially during the administration of John Mahama therefore it will be suicidal to give him another chance to rule the country.



“The Nana-Akufo Addo-led NPP government has managed the country better than the Mahama-led NDC administration,” the deputy campaign manager of the NPP, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, said at a news conference in Accra on Monday, 07 September 2020.



According to him, the NPP’s records, especially when it comes to managing the economy are backed by data and verifiable at the World Bank. “Our opponents are free to fact-check each claim made, however, I doubt they will, given their aversion to reading,” he pointed out.



He outlined some of Akufo-Addo’s achievement in the economic sector as follows:



On key indicators of economic growth and development such as GDP growth rate, GDP per capita, inflation, exports, reduction of children out of school among others, the Akufo-Addo administration has outperformed the Mahama administration. For example:



• The annual 7.0% GDP growth rate under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo has been stronger than John Mahama’s 4.0%



• The average 4.7% annual GDP Per Capita growth rate under Nana Akufo-Addo has been stronger than John Mahama’s 1.6%



• The average 14.9% annual growth rate of Exports under President Nana Akufo-Addo has been higher than John Mahama’s 1.1%



• President Nana Akufo-Addo has ably reduced inflation from 17.5% recorded under the Mahama administration in 2016 to meet the Central Bank’s Inflation target range of 6-10% in 2018 and 2019



• The average 6.7% annual Manufacturing Value Added growth has been higher under President Nana Akufo-Addo than John Mahama’s 2.1%



• The average 1.4% annual growth rate of Trained Teachers in Lower Secondary Education has been higher under Nana Akufo-Addo than Mr. Mahama’s 0.9%



• For the first time in the history of Ghana, children out of school, measured as a percentage of Primary School Age reduced to 0.8% under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo. This is lower than the 2018 average of 1.67% for OECD Member Countries



The data also reveals that on average, successive governments of the NPP have performed better in improving the living conditions of Ghanaians than successive governments under the NDC. For example:



• The NPP has successfully reduced unemployment at an average rate of 15.0% annually. It has performed far better than successive NDC administrations, during which unemployment increased at an average rate of 7.3% annually



• Female unemployment worsened under the NDC, increasing at an annual rate of 6.0%. It improved under the NPP, decreasing at an annual rate of 6.1%.



• Prevalence of undernourishment has reduced at an average annual rate of 10.3% under the NPP compared to 0.6% under the NDC



• The average 3.4% annual growth rate of Secondary School Enrollment under the NPP has been higher than the NDC’s 2.8%



In conclusion he remarked: “Whereas the NPP has significantly transformed the lives of Ghanaians through the implementation of impactful policies, the NDC has proven to be incompetent at introducing life-changing policies let alone implement them successfully. Whereas President Nana Akufo-Addo has, in less than 4 years, proven to be a promise keeper through competent and decisive leadership, John Mahama has demonstrated that he lacks the credibility required to fulfill promises he makes to Ghanaians. On the basis of the above, I want Mr. Mahama to tell Ghanaians what he wants to do in the next 4 years that he could not do in his 8 years as Vice President and President?



“Fellow Ghanaians, the choice in December should be a leader who has a clear vision for the country, demonstrable integrity, courage, decisiveness, and the passion to position Ghana Beyond Aid while enhancing the dignity of the Ghanaian. That choice can be none but the promise-keeper, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

