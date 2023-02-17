Akufo-Addo leaves for 3-day official visit to Germany, Ethiopia

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana (February 16, 2023) for three-day working visit to Germany and Ethiopia.



The president according to a report by Asaaseradio.com will be arriving in Germany to participate in this year’s Munich Security Conference on the invitation of Ambassador Dr Christoph Heusgen - Secretary of the Munich Security Conference.



The president who left Ghana on Wednesday, February 16, 2023 is expected to arrive back in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



Before returning to Ghana, the president will lead a Ghanaian delegation to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of States of the African Union taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



In the absence of the president, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act as president.



GA/SARA