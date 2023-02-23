Akufo-Addo lauds 30 years of parliamentary democracy under Fourth Republic

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has touted the Country’s democracy as one of the best on the continent, charging citizens to do all they can to protect it.



In a speech read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, February 22, as part of the 30th anniversary of Parliamentary democracy, the President said Ghana’s democracy has not been achieved on a silver platter but by dint of hard work.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, praised the illustrious sons and daughters of Ghana for the role they played in entrenching democracy in the country.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said in spite of 30 years of Constitutional rule, the country still struggles with issues of youth unemployment, Chieftaincy conflicts, insecurity, poverty, and corruption of all forms. However, the nation has much achievement to show.



Minority Leader Cassiel Atto Forson said that though the nation has witnessed a couple of constitutional transitions, it has given democracy a chance. He said democracy is all about Parliament and this happens when Parliament is properly constituted and conducts its business orderly.