Akufo-Addo is not, was not, will never be corrupt! – Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Sacked member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has never and will never be corrupt in his lifetime.



Mr. Allotey Jacobs who served the NDC as Regional Chairman in the Central Region said he is now free to speak his mind unperturbed about the NDC, saying his sack was a blessing in disguise.



“My brothers and sisters fellow Ghanaians I repeat again that Nana Addo the President and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces is not corrupt, cannot be corrupted, and will not corrupt

Is the Sound Clear?”, he asked.



This statement is meant to spite Mr. Allotey's former party, Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have consistently claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is very corrupt. They say he brands himself as an incorruptible leader but he is highly corrupt.



The NDC maintains that President Akufo-Addo lacks the political will to fight corruption in the country.



Last year, the NDC presented what it calls “the top ten monumental scandals of the Akufo-Addo government,” cited among other things the PDS scandal, the BOST contaminated fuel saga, the alleged 500 missing excavators, contract for sale at PPA and the Agyapa Royalties deal.



National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, at a media engagement said these scandals are enough justification for Ghanaians to vote out the Akufo-Addo government on December 7, 2020.



But Allotey Jacobs says all that is much ado about nothing. As President Akufo-Addo cannot be corrupt by any stretch of the imagination.