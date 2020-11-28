Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo is best for you, vote for him again – Kufuor to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Mr Kufuor stated that the country has witnessed massive economic growth due to the prudent policies introduced by Mr Akufo-Addo.



For instance, he said, the economy has been stabilised with all the key economic indicators pointing to positive directions under the present administration.



“The country has seen massive development under Akufo-Addo. All the sectors of the economy are growing because of the good policies and so there is no need to change the government,” Mr Kufuor said in recorded video campaigning for the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He added “Vote for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo because Ghana always develops when the NPP is in power.



“He is providing free SHS, good healthcare, good roads and several others and so I will plead with Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo again.”



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.

