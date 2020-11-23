General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Akufo-Addo is bathing in corruption – John Mahama

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential aspirant of the National Democratic has launched yet another attack on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his handling of corruption.



John Mahama has accused Akufo-Addo of watching on unconcerned, as his appointees engage in the daylight robbery of state resources.



The former president is concerned that instead of allowing the law to deal with appointees who are found to have been involved in corruption, Akufo-Addo has rather turned himself into a ‘clearing agent’.



In an interview with Woezor TV to wrap up his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, John Mahama said that the president has not been firm with his corruption fight.



He assured that if elected president in the 2020 polls, he will resource anti-corruption institutions to effectively fight graft in the public space.



“The mistake with Nana Akufo-Addo is that some of the people engaged in corruption are so close to him in terms of the relationship that he is unable to do anything to them.”



“Aside from that, he has a proclivity, where corruption has occurred and it has to with one of his appointees, to try and clear them and shield them. He has done that in almost every scandal that has hit,” Mr. Mahama said.



“Ghanaians will elect me to change the course of their lives and their destinies to work and get them employment so it won’t be my job to run after political opponents.”



“All I will do is let the system work; let the office of the Special Prosecute investigate those cases and prosecute anybody who is involved in them. That is how it should be,” he said.



At a durbar of chiefs in the Gambbigo as part of his tour of the Upper East Region on Sunday evening, John Mahama said that Akufo-Addo is wallowing in corruption.



“This president is bathing in corruption. I say that because the allegations of corruption are of people close to him and that is why I say that he is bathing in it. This country is heading in the wrong direction and it is our duty and responsibility to rescue our nation,” Mr. Mahama said.





