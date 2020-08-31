Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Akufo-Addo is an ‘obaatanpa’ - LPG Chair

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

First Vice Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the Greater Accra Region, Abdul Gafaru Issah, has described President Akufo-Addo as an ‘Obaatanpa’ following the management of the coronavirus.



The politician says the reliefs including the free water and electricity announced and extended by the president were good initiatives that have brought comfort to homes and businesses.



He said despite the doom-saying by the opposition NDC, the government has done extremely well.



In his view, the COVID-19 has been well managed by the government hence we should commend them.



Abdul Gafaru Issah said right from the lockdown, the president has done his best with his team in dealing with the challenges.



"So far so good. He has done well. It is not every president who can manage a crisis in the manner he has done.”



The re-opening of the schools, free hot meals he added are good decisions because the children have stayed home for far too long.



"I am an invigilator at one of the centres for the ongoing WASSCE. All the students have been given the needed protective items. We appreciate the president for these bold steps. Re-opening the airport is also laudable but we pray he will soon reopen our borders".



He made this known on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said he was not speaking for the NPP but as a party when leaders do their best, you have to commend them.



Meanwhile, he has revealed the party will operate an open and inclusive government.



The era of the winner takes all he noted will not be practised under an LPG administration.



He said the party will blend experienced skill brains from all parties to help manage the affairs of Ghana and place it at a level that will promote national unity and patriotism.





