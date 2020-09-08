General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo is a promise keeper -Wasipewura praises after his request was granted

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“Akufo-Addo is a promise keeper who keeps his word”, this was the description of the President by the Wasipewura Mumuni Anyame Kabsagya II when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was in his palace as part of his 10 days tour of the Northern region.



According to him, the President of Ghana promised during his last visit that he will ensure that the Daboya-Mankarigu road will be fixed and true to his word, the road has been fixed.



Appreciating the gesture by the President at a durbar in Daboya, the Chief said “while welcoming you with humility, I will also take this opportunity to request you to accept and convey our sincere appreciation to his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana for honouring his promise he made us regarding the construction of the Daboya-Mankarigu road during regarding his last visit to us Two years ago. He is actually Yine Awura-wura and he did it to the satisfaction of all sons and daughters of our land”.



Wasipewura noted that constructing the road will help improve the transportation of goods and services in the area which will, in turn, prevent his people from recording post-harvest losses.



He added that with this, his people will be lifted from poverty as a result of the President fulfilling his promise to his people.





