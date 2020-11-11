Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Akufo Addo is Ghana's 'Nyamekye'- Ambassador Atta Boafo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has been described as Ghana's 'Nyamekye', meaning he is a special gift from God to the country.



Ghana's representative to Congo Brazaville, Kingsley Atta Boafo named Akufo-Addo in Kumasi at a party function on Monday.



In the Akan tradition, 'Nyamekye' is a name given to a baby born to parents who struggle to give birth.



The Consul-General explained that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader is a special gift from God because of his pro-poor initiatives championed by his government.



He mentioned the implementation of the free senior high school policy as the chief indicator of his description.



According to him, it is only a God sent president who can implement such a demanding but useful policy.



The former Fomena Member of Parliament (MP) underscored that the poor in the society were the key beneficiaries of the policy.



"Because God wants every Ghanaian to have at least a senior high school education in the country, he made Akufo Addo the president" His Excellency Atta Boafo argued.



He continued that the provision of free water and electricity in amidst COVID-19 pandemic is another measure of the president being a God sent to the country.



The former waste management director of Kumasi metropolis contended that it can only take a president who has the endorsement of God to cushion the country in such a hard time.



"When the economy of the whole world is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo Addo said I'm given you free water and electricity, that tells you that he is a special gift from the Almighty to the country," he said.



The Consul-General also stated the free meal distribution during the lockdown as another important consideration for his labelling.



In his view, the implementation of the one district one factory which is progressing steadily, planting for food and jobs, payment of teacher trainee and nurses allowance among others, are all God-loving policies which can only be spearheaded by somebody sent by the creator himself.



He, therefore, entreated all electorates to renew the mandate of the president and his MPs on December 7.



The former lawmaker indicated that God will be angry with the country if we disobey him by voting out the NPP in the upcoming polls.

