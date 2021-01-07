General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Akufo-Addo honoured to continue in footsteps of JJ and JAK

Ghana's two former presidents, Kuffuor (l) with Rawlings

President Akufo-Addo is honoured to follow in the footsteps of two former presidents – the late Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kuffuor.



The president in his inaugural address said he did not take lightly the privilege bestowed on him as the third person to secure a successive second term as president under the fourth republic.



"I follow in the exalted footsteps of two of my predecessors, the 1st and 2nd Presidents of the 4th Republic, their Excellencies Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, who served two successive terms in office.



"I, cannot, therefore, take this honour and privilege bestowed on my modest self lightly, and I thank Almighty God and the Ghanaian people, who, by an emphatic margin, renewed my mandate in office for four more years, in the elections of 7th December," he said.



The late Jerry John Rawlings, the first president under the fourth republic served between 1993 and 2001 whiles his successor, John Agyekum Kuffuor served between 2001 to 2009.



The other two fourth republican presidents served a combined two terms. John Evans Atta Mills died in office in 2012 after serving over three years in office.



John Dramani Mahama who took over from Mills also served one term before losing to Akufo-Addo in 2016. He became the first sitting president to lose a re-election bid. He accepted defeat after 2016 but is challenging the outcome of the 2020 vote.

