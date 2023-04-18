Akufo-Addo has set the foundation for NPP to break the 8 - Owusu Bempah

Politics of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Ernest Owusu Bempah, a deputy communications officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the actions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have put his party in pole positing to win power for an unprecedented third successive term.



According to him, Akufo-Addo’s sterling performance has given the NPP a message that it can use to convince the people of Ghana to help the NPP ‘break the 8’.



Speaking in an interview on Onua TV, on Monday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Owusu Bempah added that one of the policies that Ghanaians will be forever grateful to Akufo-Addo for is the “almighty” Free Senior High School (Free SHS).



“Akufo-Addo has laid a foundation for us to take a very critical message to the people of Ghana (for the 2024 elections).



“He (Akufo-Addo) has done a lot of things. First of all, you can speak of the social intervention policies including the almighty Free SHS policy. This policy will have a sterling impact on the ordinary Ghanaian. Today people who could not dream of having secondary education are in school,” he said in Twi.



He also said that the major opposition political party, which is the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the implementation of the Free SHS policy was impossible, but today it has been rolled out and ordinary Ghanaians are benefiting from it,



“Free SHS policy is very important, it is a key fundamental … forget about the problems we are facing including the shortage of food and infrastructure issues. The most important thing is that the policy has been implemented,” he added.



