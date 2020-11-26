Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo has rescued Ghanaians from the doldrums of Mahama – Ex NPP lawmaker

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

But for the laws of this country that make it mandatory for elections to be organized, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have been allowed to continue governing the country for the next four years without having to slug it out with anyone in an election, a former lawmaker for the Nkawkaw Constituency in the Eastern Region, Seth Adjei-Baah, has said.



This comment comes on the back of his assertion that Akufo-Addo has delivered and rescued the nation from the economic doldrums the previous administration left behind.



He explained on Onua FM’s 'Ghana Dadwene' on Wednesday hosted by Nana Yaw Opare that all the key economic indicators are currently pointing to positive directions owing to the good economic policies introduced by Mr Akufo-Addo and his team.



“If not because of law, Ghana should not have voted because he [Akufo-Addo] has brought deliverance o Ghana,” he explained.



He added “education, infrastructure, planting for food and other developmental projects that this government has done alone should win us power. He [Nana Addo] is a visionary leader. People said free SHS was bad and so we need progressive one now they say they started the free SHS. God has given Nana Addo the vision to lead this nation. Nana has a vision, he is leading us and we will get there. I support his vision.”



He further expressed optimism that the president and his party the NPP will not lose the polls.



“It will not happen that Nana will lose this election. It will not happen because of what we have done,” he said.



He added, “when you were in power, we beat you over one million votes, and now that we have brought Free SHS successfully, that alone could even win the seat for Akufo-Addo”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.