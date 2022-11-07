Akufo-Addo has no reason not to step down – Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Politics of Monday, 7 November 2022

The convener of the political pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has said Akufo-Affo has no reason not to resign as president.



This, he explains, is because he has failed Ghanaians amidst the current crisis the country is facing.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who was part of the demonstrators calling for the resignation of Akufo-Addo, added that it is important for citizens to save democracy, hence the need for them to call for action.



“….as far as I understand that Akufo-Addo himself said that if we ever got here and he was demanded to get out, he will get out, so I see no reason why he will not get out, unless you are calling the president a liar, which a lot of people seem to agree he is," he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Some Ghanaians showed up in their numbers to demonstrate in demand for better living conditions and also called for the resignation of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta.



The protest started at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at Black Stars Square in Accra.



Addressing the crowd, the convener, lawyer Martin Kpebu, gave President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta a three-day ultimatum to resign after the “Kume Preko demonstration” on November 5, 2022.



He said the trio must resign for their roles in the current economic crisis the country is facing while they get richer.







