Politics of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo has gotten what he deserves from fretted WASSCE candidates - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC (R) and President Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the Nana Addo-led government has been served right with what they deserve by candidates sitting for the WASSCE exams.



This year’s WASSCE examination has been marred with some demonstrations by final year students over strict invigilation and supervision during the sitting of the Integrated Science paper.



The students in a viral video said they could not write the paper because none of the things they had studied featured in the exam questions.



Some rained insults on the first gentleman of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his bad educational system that has affected their academic learning after threatening to vote against him on December 7, polls.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ sided with the aggrieved students describing the country's education system as ‘bogus’.



“I have said this before, I have raised questions concerning the path this government is taking our education system. That is the result we are seeing today. You cannot ask students to sit for exams when there is a lack of tuition. What he [Nana Addo] deserves is what he has gotten,” he said.



Adding that, “They did not teach the students [final year] anything prior to exams. That is why you are seeing what you are seeing.”





