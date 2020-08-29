Politics of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo has exposed Ghana to danger, political insecurity and indiscipline - Kweku Boahen

Kwaku Boahen, Deputy Communications Officer of NDC

Deputy Communications Officer of NDC, Kwaku Boahen has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the series of violence that has characterized the nation in recent times.



According to him, the President has failed Ghanaians woefully as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He accused the President of exposing the country to danger and insecurity.



Speaking on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma”, Kwaku Boahen averred that, “the level of indiscipline under Akufo-Addo’s government is too much . . . nothing is working under this administration because he has exposed the country to danger, political insecurity, attacks and indiscipline.”



To him, President Akufo-Addo has reduced governance to public ridicule.



Speaking in relation with the Dome-Faase incident where some alleged land guards beat up two Military officers resulting in the heavy Military presence in the community, Kwaku Boahen said, “I believe the Military has its own leaders, so who sent them to fire gunshots? Whether it was official assignment or not, the military was not supposed to be at Dome-Faase to fire gunshots at the citizens. The question is, who sent them there?”



“The law is emphatic about the duty of the Military but because of politics, the invisible and delta force are now in Military uniforms and used to intimidate citizens. The level of indiscipline under this administration is too much and I blame the President,” he stated.



Soldiers vacate haunted community



A number of soldiers who descended on Dome-Faase, a community near Kasoa where two suspected soldiers had been brutally assaulted by residents have vacated the area.



Their departure Thursday, follows a meeting between the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Joseph Stephen Nyarni and the leadership of the soldiers deployed to the area.



The assaulted soldiers were said to have been deployed to the community to protect a parcel of land which a chief was claiming ownership of, but led to a clash between the soldiers and residents.



According to a report by Accra based Joy FM, the soldiers left the area on Thursday afternoon, after retrieving all guns seized by the community members during the clash.

