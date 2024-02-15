Akufo-Addo has demonstrated that he is a listening president – Justin Kodua on MMDCEs, ministerial reshuffles

Politics of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The leadership of the New Patriotic Paty (NPP) has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his latest ministerial reshuffle.



In a press statement by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong expressed optimism about the new ministerial nominees.



“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to express gratitude and appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decisive government reshuffle, which includes the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Ministers, and Deputy Ministers.



“The decision to reshuffle underscores the President's commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing our administration.



“The NPP continues to express profound appreciation for the dedication and service of those departing from their roles, urging them to continue supporting the government and the party in our collective pursuit of national development,” part of the statement said.



According to Justin Kodua, President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated that he leads a government that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again demonstrated his responsiveness to the needs of the nation, affirming his commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.



“Let us forge ahead together with unity, determination, and a shared vision for a brighter future for all. It is indeed possible to break the eight for the prosperity of our dear country and its people,” the statement added.







