Akufo-Addo has dealt with corruption – Charles Bissue

The former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Bissue, says the Akufo-Addo administration has efficiently dealt with corruption in the country.



He says the evidence is hinged on the fact that all appointees of the President mentioned in corruption scandals have been made to step aside or investigated thoroughly.



“Under this government, we have actually dealt with corruption. We need to deal with it on a case by case basis. I’m using myself and Pius ( deputy Information Minister) as an example and the fact is this government is dealing with corruption.



“Under this government, some people have gone to prison for whatever charges they were guilty of. Some cases are being investigated and some people have been prosecuted. I’ll use myself as an example. When that video came out of someone passing money to me, I stepped aside for investigations to go on,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Monday.



Meanwhile, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama says the Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against corruption hence their silence on the subject at their manifesto launch.



Speaking in an interview with TVX Sunday, Mr. Mahama said the failure of the Akufo-Addo to fight corruption as promised has weakened the confidence of Ghanaians in politicians.



When asked if he was surprised nothing was said about corruption at the NPP manifesto launch at Cape Coast, the former President said: “I’m not surprised they were silent on corruption. They actually have lost the fight against corruption completely. This president is not committed to fighting corruption. Obviously they have lost the fight”.



“This president is a lawyer and has asked the auditor general to go on leave, it means he can ask the EC boss, CHRAJ and other officers of that stature to go on leave. And if you’re on leave and the keys to your office are changed, it means there is no intention of you coming back,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo in a statement dated Monday, June 29, and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin directed the Auditor General to proceed on his accumulated leave and hand over all matters relating to his office to Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Deputy Auditor-General, to act as Auditor-General, “until his return from his well-deserved leave.”



The statement explained that the President’s decision was based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.

