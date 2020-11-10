Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Akufo-Addo has created over two million jobs in his first term – NPP Youth Organiser

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

A National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has reiterated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has created over two million sustainable jobs in the last three and half years of his administration.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is already creating jobs for Ghanaians hence the NDC must be rejected in the upcoming 2020 elections.



“The Akufo-Addo-led government has created over two million jobs and I remember the NDC saying during its manifesto launch that it will create jobs and prosperity for all. I laughed when I heard it. Indeed, we have created over two million jobs. In the public sector alone we have created 778,706 jobs and 267,939 in the formal sector.”



He indicated that since assuming power in 2017, the NPP had rolled out policies and programmes that are positively impacting the well-being of Ghanaians.



“With the government’s renewed focus in agriculture, most Ghanaian youth is proud to go into agriculture, through the Planting for Food and Jobs program,” Henry Nana Boakye exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Nana Boakye said it took a “courageous” leader like President Nana Akufo-Addo to roll-out the FSHS policy that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said would be impossible.



He added that the party has rolled out other schemes such as the 1D1F policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, as well as the distribution of over 200 state-of-the-art ambulances to more than 200 constituencies in the country.

