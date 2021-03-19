Akufo-Addo has built more roads than any Ghanaian president – Amoako-Atta

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Roads Minister Kwesi Amoako-Atta has stated that no government in the history of Ghana has achieved President Akufo-Addo’s feat on construction of roads, bridges and interchanges in the country.



He said during the NPP’s first term, the government initiated the construction of seven interchanges, five in Accra, one in Takoradi, and one in Tamale, an achievement he says is second to none.



Speaking to the press in Kumasi Thursday, Mr Amoako-Atta said “you know there are seven interchanges that were started throughout the country. five of them are in Accra, one is the interchange going on in Takoradi and tamale.”



He stressed “seven within the first term of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. it has never happened in the history of this country. Asphalt overlay never happened in the history of this country, and if I come to bridges, never happened in the history of this country.”



He added “right from independence, the seriousness attached to the road sector is unprecedented. and no government within a period of three to four years can match the feat of Akufo-Addo. and anybody in this country can challenge it, the figures are there, the statistics are there. And this is what Ghanaians are being offered.”