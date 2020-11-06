Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

Akufo-Addo has armed vigilante groups with state ammunition - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of supplying ammunition to vigilante groups rather than the state security apparatus.

This, he believes has brought about a surge in highway robbery cases across the country.

According to him, NPP vigilantes have been given arms and ammunition meant for the state security apparatus and are unleashing it on citizens.

“Arms, ammunition and uniforms for state security have been handed over to vigilante groups.

“Prison Officers, Immigration Officers, Police officers and soldiers have not received uniforms for a year. If you see a police officer in a faded uniform, do you think people will accord respect to them?” he quizzed.

Mr Mahama also indicated that such actions by the president have lowered the morale of security officers needed to perform their duties.

“The level of security in the country has diminished, armed robbers are fearless and have no regard for security personnel, they go and block main roads and rob passengers.”

The MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford was gunned down by unknown persons while returning from a campaign tour of his constituency.

Also, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Avoka escaped unhurt after armed robbers attacked his campaign convoy.

The NDC’s flagbearer addressing a mammoth rally at the Koforidua Prison’s park promised to resource the security services to fight crime when he recaptures power.



