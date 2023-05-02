Akufo-Addo has allocated half of NHIS monies to the Jubilee House - Mintah Akandoh alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has raised concerns over the alleged diversion of funds allocated to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, half of the monies allocated to the NHIS go to the Jubilee House for expenditure instead of the entire amount allocated to the NHIS.



This, he indicated, is affecting the service of the insurance scheme in the country.



Speaking during John Mahama's campaign tour in the Western Region, he said there is a vast difference between what the Mahama-led government did with the NHIS formula and that of the Akufo-Addo government.



“…the way this government has destroyed the NHIS is not how John Mahama describes it. It is worse than what he is telling. Your excellency, the NHIS formula is done in parliament every year, and there is a vast difference between what you did and what the Akufo-Addo government is doing.



“During your tenure, you used the taxpayer’s money for NHIS; the amount you get is the same thing you give to NHIS but with this government.



“But for Akufo-Addo, after getting the NHIS money, he divides into two; takes one to the Jubilee House, and releases the rest for the scheme and that what we call capping,” he said during the tour.



He further indicated that the action of the government is undermining the crucial objective of the National Health Insurance Scheme.



He observed that a study of the National Health Insurance Fund Allocation Formula for 2022 shows that of the GHC 2.056billion collected from Ghanaians as NHIL in 2021, only GHC 127.47million or six percent of the total collected was released by the government to address obligations of the year.







YNA/OGB