Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo fights graft better than Mahama – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea is a member of the NPP communications team

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption credentials, stating that he has a better record than former President John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, a member of the NPP’s communication team, Nana Akomea, said unlike Mr Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be linked directly to any corruption scandal.



“The fight against corruption in the next four years is safer in President Akufo-Addo’s hand than in President Mahama’s hand,” he said.



According to him, while Mr Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo’s closest contender in the upcoming presidential election, was directly cited in the Airbus scandal, President Akufo-Addo cannot be linked to any such incident.



With few days to the general polls, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been highlighting what it says are serious graft under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Recently, former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, caused a major stir in the camp of the NPP campaign to retain power in the upcoming elections when he described the President as the “Mother Serpent of Corruption.”



But Nana Akomea parried these recent allegations of corruption against the Akufo-Addo’s administration.







He also accused the John Mahama campaign of making unrealistic promises in a last-ditch effort to win votes.



He cited the NDC’s announcement six days to the polls to absorb fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as one such desperate promises.



“He [Mahama] told us in 2016 that we should beware of opposition because they don’t know the reality on the ground and make all kinds of promises. Today, he is in opposition, and he is making promises every day,” he mocked.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and Members of Parliament.



Eleven political parties and one independent candidate are billed to contest the upcoming elections, but the race will be between incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.