Akufo-Addo doesn’t deserve 4 more - Horace Ankrah

A former Ambassador under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Horace Ankrah has touched the hearts of floating voters by appealing to them to vote massively for the opposition NDC and John Mahama.



Horace is making this appeal through a viral video over what he termed as ‘FAILURE’ of the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo in fulfilling their 2016 promises.



“In 2016, we were promised a host of things including education infrastructure, technology, housing, name them. They have not fulfilled their promises. To date, everything by the NPP government is in process. NPP has injured the dignity of the school-going Ghanaian,” Ambassador Horace said.



“You remember what happened at Independence Square, where our children were converged just to go and get school placement and our children fainted under the scorching sun; You remember the promise that they made of building schools, 300 schools.



"…They have failed! They've not built any. The Yellow and Green track that they implemented have also failed. You know what it has brought to families?



“My Dear floating voter, I'm appealing to you, that this government under these areas that I have mentioned, education which they have failed, housing which they have failed, the technology which they can't speak to, Health, no hospitals built, the promise of 88 hospitals that was going to be started last July has never been started.



"…Failed promises! President Dramani Mahama has promised us so many things that he, when he is elected as the President back into power at 2020, he is definitely going to make sure that Ghana moves forward.



"Touching on the free water being provided by the NPP he showed a sample of the water which had some particles in it making it unhealthy to drink.



“Let me show you the Floating Voter something, your good health is paramount not only to your family, not only to your children, not only your grandchildren but to your good health is very very important to the nation.



"Listen and watch this, this is the kind of water that is being served you and I by the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo. Remember they said in their first two years every single home in Ghana will have water and toilet none has been fulfilled. This is the water that you are being served in this country,” he concluded.





