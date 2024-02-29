Akufo-Addo determined to break Ashanti control over the NPP - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the recent resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the Majority Leader of Parliament.



According to Gyamfi, the move is part of an alleged plan by the "Kyebi Mafia" within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to diminish Ashanti control over the party.



Sammy Gyamfi argues that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's experience as a parliamentarian in the Ashanti Region made him a formidable figure within the party.



He emphasized that the former Majority Leader's resignation was a move to weaken the party's control in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold for the NPP.



During an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Election Desk with Daniel Oduro, Gyamfi claimed, "You should know that the Kyebi Mafia in the NPP, headed by Akufo-Addo himself, are determined to break the Ashanti control over the party."



Gyamfi further suggested that an alleged strained relationship between Akufo-Addo and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, particularly concerning the recent passage of the controversial LGBT+ Bill, played a significant role in his resignation.



"There is no doubt about the fact that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu today is the foremost Ashanti NPP politician, the most experienced. He has been in Parliament for the longest period and was the leader of government business in Parliament.



"By taking him out and now giving the deputy position to one Patricia... they have taken control of the party in the Ashanti region,” he added.



AM/SARA