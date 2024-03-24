General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Renowned journalist, Dr Randy Abbey has raised concerns regarding the constitutional processes followed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in recent actions concerning the assent of some bills.



According to him, the president is “creating” his own constitution by not following due processes in assenting to three significant bills, namely the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023, and Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2023.



On a live studio discussion on Metro TV on March 21, 2024, Randy Abbey questioned the role of the Attorney General in the legislative process and the basis on which the President refused to assent to the bills.



“At any point, the president creates his constitution or amends it to his liking, first of all, if you look at the processes, the Attorney General would be part of the process.



“I’m not sure that there would be any such bill that the AG would not be interested in, and I'm not sure that the president would assent to any of this without the input of the AG, so on what basis did the president sign?” he questioned.



Background



The political landscape in Ghana is abuzz with the news of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to three significant bills, namely the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023, and Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2023.



The President cited financial implications and procedural impropriety as his reasons for the refusal.



In a detailed letter to Parliament, President Akufo-Addo expressed his concerns over the financial burden these bills would impose on the Consolidated Fund and other public funds of Ghana.



He emphasized that the bills, introduced as private member's bills by MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, did not conform with constitutional provisions, particularly Article 108 of the Constitution and Section 100 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, took a firm stance against the President's decision, asserting that the determination of the constitutionality of the bills is the sole purview of the Supreme Court.



He announced that Parliament plans to seek legal interpretation over the President's refusal to sign the bills.



