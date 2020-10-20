General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Akufo-Addo commissions an ultra-modern Naval Training School in Volta Region

The edifice commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in the Volta Region

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 commissioned an ultra-modern Navy Training School, The Naval Training Command in Agorta Nutekpor within the South Tongu District of the Volta region.



The training school situated on some 120 acres of land near the Nutekpor township has attached to it, a mosque, library and medical centre to serve both trainees and residents of the area.



Command Headquarters, School of Maritime Operations, Recruit Training School and Accommodation Block are all part of the Training Command.



Speaking at a commissioning ceremony held at the school, President Nana Addo said the Country has over the years suffered maritime insecurity, including illegal fishing, petroleum extortion, trafficking among the rest, hence the need for well-trained Navy personnel to combat such illegal activities on the country’s water borders.



“Today, pirates and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea continue to present a significant threat to national and regional maritime activities, in addition to these threats’ other incidents such as illegal oil burglary, kidnapping on sea for ransom, illegal fishing, terrorism and drug trafficking are probing threat across international and territorial waters. We, therefore, need every Navy Officer and sailor to be equipped with creative solutions to deal with present and future maritime security challenges."



He described the situation as worrying and that, it has affected Ghana’s economy including neighbouring countries saying “These trans-national crimes do not only threaten the peace of our nation and region, they also count to a great cost to our economy and to those of our neighbours”.



The President thanked the Chiefs and people of the Agorta Nutekpor community, Commanders of the Security Services who played key role in the realisation of the facility including the family who donated the land for the school, the Awitor family.



The Minister for Defence, Dominic Ntiwul also at the ceremony indicated that the facility will also serve as a training ground for other security agencies home and abroad, including the Military.

