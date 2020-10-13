General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo charges IGP to apprehend killers of Mfantseman MP else ‘what will happen will happen’

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the family of the late Mfantseman MP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to as a matter of urgency apprehend the killers of the late MP for Mfantseman.



The MP was murdered on Friday, October 9 by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign trip in the company of his aides.



The unfortunate demise of the MP, according to the President, is a big blow to him, the incumbent NPP as well as the people of Mfantseman and Ghana in general.



“…this is why I have made it known to the IGP that if nothing is done about this particular matter, what will happen will happen,” President Akufo-Addo declared when he visited the bereaved family at their Mankessim residence in the Central Region.



He noted that the demise of Ekow Quansah Hayford is a test case for the IGP, and promised to take over the MP’s responsibilities by catering for the widow and children he left behind.



Akufo-Addo observed: “When you enter Parliament as a Member of Parliament, usually the first terms are used to study activities of the House. So, the second terms are the ones for doing the real work. So, I knew that in the 2020 elections, Ekow Quansah Hayford was going to win the seat, and he was one of the MPs I would have relied upon to help me in government but God knows best.”



He added, “I also came here to render my support to the family […], his children, and the family will be taken care of as far as I am alive and a well-deserving funeral will be done for him. Due to his hard work I had to stop whatever I was doing to visit the family to console you. I promise I will be present during his funeral as well”.



The IGP has, meanwhile, placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the heads of the killers of the late MP.



In a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service and signed by Superintendent of Police Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman, the Ghana Police Service explained that the money will only be given for credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of that heinous crime.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.