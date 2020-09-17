General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Akufo-Addo carries transportable chair because of spiritual advice - Yayra Koku claims

A well known social media communicator of the opposition NDC and Information Technology expert, Yayra Koku has alleged that it is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s spiritualist who advised him to always move out of the Jubilee House with his official chair.



“According to his spiritualist, he should carry this everywhere he goes…,” part of Yayra’s comment reads.



Yayra made this suggestion in his Facebook post on Monday, September 14, 2020.



Yayra’s comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the family of the late Former Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Asante Antwi with his official seat.



Mr Akufo-Addo is noted for going to places in the country with the elegantly designed seat.



He was recently in Savannah Region where he was interviewed in the studios of Radio PAD and as usual, the president sat on the official chair his team carried from the Jubilee House in Accra.



The seat was also carried to Keta in the Volta Region a few weeks ago where he granted an interview at SandCity FM.



