Akufo-Addo booed at Adum: Twitter users call out KT Hammond

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A cross-section of social media users, particularly on Twitter, have taken a swipe at Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, following the booing on Monday, October 17; of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's convoy.



It will be recalled that when President Akufo-Addo was booed at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra by some partygoers, the MP descended heavily on the youth over the conduct.



The legislator argued that it was not right for the youth to exhibit such uncouth behaviour towards the president and, by extension, elders in the society, especially for political reasons.



He urged the youth to at all times remain humble and accord the necessary respect to authority and people who are advanced in age.



K.T Hammond, as he is affectionately called, added that the youth could not govern the country if left alone.



But following the latest booing directed at Akufo-Addo's convoy as he toured Ashanti Region, a political world bank of the NPP, social media users wonder how K.T Hammond will respond to it as the culprits were mainly adults.



See some reactions below





KT Hammond should come and tell us our mothers have nothing in their heads and that all they do is go sell by the street. If his constituents don't vote him out then they also don't have anything in their heads. — simon23_Minato (@BlueFromGH) October 18, 2022

How is the dishonorable KT Hammond going to respond to the indigenes of their stronghold ( Kumasi ) who booed President Nana Akufo-Addo? Because, two weeks ago when the president was booed he insulted the growing youths for being lazy and unintelligent - or? Very useless one!???????? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) October 17, 2022

At this point KT Hammond and Nana Addo have something in common and that is declining sense of reasoning https://t.co/YBIBuYySFw — Qwesy Amofa (@QwesyAmofa) October 18, 2022

I want kt hammond s3 hwan hwan o take on this https://t.co/a1kTi5tQzR — F F✝ (@KofiABonsu) October 18, 2022

At this point, KT Hammond will say the youth and their mothers all get coconut heads???????????????? — chelsea ⚽️???????? (@AjTabbicca) October 18, 2022

KT Hammond must've had his son in mind when he made those comments . — Yomatornawo (@Yomatornawo) October 18, 2022

I can’t wait for KT Hammond to see this https://t.co/PP7kRl1sVR — Abdul-Halim (@Abdulhhu) October 18, 2022

Will KT Hammond call them empty headed? https://t.co/TnQwmByWVq — $inbad ???????? (@Iam_Fouad) October 18, 2022

???????????? somebody send this video to KT hammond ???????????????? https://t.co/IXg4M6KF9x — Todd Boehly ???? (@marcus_ekow) October 18, 2022

If KT Hammond were to be in Burkina Faso, he would have been kept under lock and key. It's unfortunate that, we (Ghanaians) have elders who doesn't think outside the box when it comes to issues of National Dev't. Most of them are old, bald or greyed with empty heads. Yeah!????????‍♀️???? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) October 17, 2022

This time it ain’t global citizen, let’s hear what KT Hammond has say about this https://t.co/yAozfQfZmE — ohemaa (@Rhema_Najmah) October 18, 2022