Akufo-Addo attends Sierra Leone’s 60th Independence celebration

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 26th April 2021, to attend the 60th independence anniversary celebration of Sierra Leone.



The President is attending the event in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS.



He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.



President Akufo-Addo and the delegation will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 27th April 2021.



In the absence of the President, the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.