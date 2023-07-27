Akufo-Addo appoints Jinapor Abdulai as Director-General of GTEC

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named a new Acting Director-General for the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



This was contained in a letter addressed to the new Director-General of GTEC signed by Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante.



Dr Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai will hence be the Acting Director-General of the Commission, effective Tuesday, 3 October 2023.



According to the letter, the Dr Jinapor will act as the new GTEC Director-General “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the of the Advisory Council of the Commission, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”



Until his appointment, Dr Jinapor was the Deputy Director-General of GTEC.