Akufo-Addo accepts Cecilia Dapaah's resignation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly accepted the resignation of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



According to asaaseradio.com, a source close to the Office of the President has confirmed the acceptance of Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation.



The minister informed President Akufo-Addo of her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023.



This comes after news of some monies; $1 million, €300, 000 and millions of Ghana Cedis being stolen from the couple's home at Abelempke in Accra.



In her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the minister explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies stolen from the government were affecting the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.



Cecilia however acknowledged the opportunity given her by the president to serve in her capacity as a government appointee.



"It has been a great privilege and honour for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in your government and an even greater honour to have worked to try and bring your great vision for our country to fruition," parts of the statement added.



