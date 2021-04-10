Akufo-Addo Holding NPP MPs to ransom with deputy ministerial jobs

Politics of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: The Herald

The Herald, has picked up reports of a disquiet amongst the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of Parliament, over what they believe is the President's attempt to hold them to ransom with Deputy Ministerial appointments, forcing them to be in the House every day.



Ghana's Parliament is hanged and both sides of the House, are throwing every trick and strategy in the books to keep a positive narrative politically, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his handlers in the Jubilee House, are actively involved in the schemes to get the numbers in Parliament.



The chief architect of the scheme, has been mentioned as the President's powerful cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



Recently, some of the NPP MPs, were said to be out of Ghana having travelled to an African country for an event ahead of a major decision to be taken in Parliament.



The Herald is informed, afraid that the government was going to be embarrassed, the Office of President dispatched the Presidential jet to that country to have them brought back to Ghana for the crucial vote.



President Akufo-Addo, has made appointments to most of the critical ministries, however, the deputy ministerial appointments continue to be delayed and there is no indication it will be out soon, but reports are that the President is using the delay and media reports to measure the loyalty of the NPP MPs for them to be rewarded.



This paper's information is that, daily reports are sent to the Presidency on the presence of the NPP MPs, who report for work by the First Deputy Chief Whip and MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu. The report contains names and signatures of the NPP MPs.



Several media reports, have suggested a list at the Presidency with the names of MPs as deputy ministers, but the President's office is yet to deny or confirm the report.



But others have said that, the list was deliberately made to get the MPs on the majority side of the House to approve the President's ministers, most of whom had lost popularity in the party and with Ghanaians due to poor human relations, corruption or non-performance, and should have been replaced with new faces that will give the NPP a refresh boost.



Their arguments had been that with an incumbent President re-elected with a slim margin over his main contender, he needed some new faces as ministers around him to court the love of Ghanaians.



The other school of thought in the NPP, says that the deputy ministerial list was deliberately prepared and released by way of getting the NPP MPs to approve of the ministers, especially Ken Ofori-Atta, but with approvals secured, the blackmail is still on with the presidency not ready to release the names soon.



But there is yet a third school of thought in the ruling party and parliament, which says that there could be a massive implosion in the NPP, should the list fail to meet expectations this then would lead to an open defiance and disrespect for the President's policies in Parliament.



Already, many members are beginning to align themselves with flag bearer aspirants, and this is likely to break the NPP into bits and pieces with public disrespect and disaffection shown to the President.



Meanwhile, the hang parliament, The Herald, has picked is left the House opened for all manner of horse-trading between the NPP side and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side led by Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader.



The Herald, is informed that demands and offers are being made across the political divide.