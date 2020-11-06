General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo Ghana's first 'covid-17' case, Mahama the only vaccine - Hannah Bissiw

National Women’s Organizer of NDC, Hannah Bissiw

National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hannah Bissiw has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government as the first Coronavirus case to infect Ghana on January 1, 2017.



According to her, the moment Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as President after Ghanaians placed their destinies in the hands of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, that was the day a deadly type of Coronavirus she describes as COVID-17 found its way into the country.



A pandemic of a greater scale never witnessed in this advanced technological age, dubbed coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19, was announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) this year. In COVID-19, 'CO' stands for 'corona,' 'VI' for 'virus,' and 'D' for the disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV.”



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr Bissiw accused the Akufo-Addo government of exhibiting traits of the pandemic by killing off virtually every legacy bequeathed to it by its predecessor.



“We have two types of COVID in Ghana; the first one is COVID-17 and that is the Akufo-Addo government. A government that kills businesses, kills developments, kills markets, kills the education system, kills health system, kills hope, kills importation, kills employment and in fact, COVID-17 has killed our Cedi and today, dollar and pounds have buried our Cedi," she posited.



She reiterated that “that is the work of the COVID; it comes with coughing and sneezing but this COVID-17 has brought turbulence, hardship, hunger, despair and unemployment”.



Dr Hannah Bissiw, however, named former President John Dramani Mahama as the vaccine for the COVID-17; saying he is the only one who can restore hope and bring the country back to the road of hope and development.



“All that I am saying is that number 2 on that ballot which is John Dramani Mahama, is the antidote to COVID-17 which represents the Akufo-Addo government. . . so, if we are going to cure the country of COVID-17, the only antivirus is the number 2 on the day of the election,” she appealed.





