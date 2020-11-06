You are here: HomeNews2020 11 06Article 1102369

General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo Ghana's first 'covid-17' case, Mahama the only vaccine - Hannah Bissiw

National Women’s Organizer of NDC, Hannah Bissiw National Women’s Organizer of NDC, Hannah Bissiw

National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hannah Bissiw has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government as the first Coronavirus case to infect Ghana on January 1, 2017.

According to her, the moment Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as President after Ghanaians placed their destinies in the hands of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, that was the day a deadly type of Coronavirus she describes as COVID-17 found its way into the country.

A pandemic of a greater scale never witnessed in this advanced technological age, dubbed coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19, was announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) this year. In COVID-19, 'CO' stands for 'corona,' 'VI' for 'virus,' and 'D' for the disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV.”

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr Bissiw accused the Akufo-Addo government of exhibiting traits of the pandemic by killing off virtually every legacy bequeathed to it by its predecessor.

“We have two types of COVID in Ghana; the first one is COVID-17 and that is the Akufo-Addo government. A government that kills businesses, kills developments, kills markets, kills the education system, kills health system, kills hope, kills importation, kills employment and in fact, COVID-17 has killed our Cedi and today, dollar and pounds have buried our Cedi," she posited.

She reiterated that “that is the work of the COVID; it comes with coughing and sneezing but this COVID-17 has brought turbulence, hardship, hunger, despair and unemployment”.

Dr Hannah Bissiw, however, named former President John Dramani Mahama as the vaccine for the COVID-17; saying he is the only one who can restore hope and bring the country back to the road of hope and development.

“All that I am saying is that number 2 on that ballot which is John Dramani Mahama, is the antidote to COVID-17 which represents the Akufo-Addo government. . . so, if we are going to cure the country of COVID-17, the only antivirus is the number 2 on the day of the election,” she appealed.

