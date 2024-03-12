Akufo-Addo, Gabby, others celebrate Rebecca Akufo-Addo on her 73rd birthday

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, 73-years-old.



The First Lady was born on March 12, 1951.



On the occasion of her birthday, some leading figures of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have taken to social media to celebrate her.



President Akufo-Addo wrote on X, “Happy birthday, my beautiful Rebecca,” along with two love emojis.



Private legal practitioner and NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, also wrote, “Happy birthday to HE Beautiful & Elegant Rebecca.”



The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, also, in a post shared on x, described Rebecca Akufo-Addo as an inspiration to many generations.



“Happy Birthday to H.E the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo @RAkufoAddo. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and blessings. You’re an inspiration to both the young and old. Enjoy your special day Auntie Becky!” he wrote.



